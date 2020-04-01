State Issues New Orders to Expedite Testing, Help Small Businesses

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is ordering Ohio hospitals that are not able to process COVID-19 tests to send them to hospitals that are able to turn them around more quickly. That includes Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, and MetroHealth in Cleveland.

Governor Mike DeWine said, "It's unacceptable to have 4, 5, or 6 day turnaround for tests." Private labs have been lagging in submitting results to the state. DeWine said the state, and sick patients, need the testing information in a more timely manner. The state is using the data as it plans to deal with the expected surge of COVID-19 cases later this month.

DeWine said the Ohio National Guard is visiting facilities as the state prepares for the capacity expected to be necessary during that surge. The National Guard was visiting the Columbus Convention Center and Duke Energy Center in Cincinnati. The governor says plans are not finalized for the use of any facilities, but the National Guard is working to develop sites.

The state's hospitals have been separated into eight regions for emergency preparedness. The state has further designated three zones to help providers coordinate care during the surge.

Manufacturers are also stepping up to help supply personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. The state has created a public/private collaboration, Ohio Manufacturing Alliance to Fight COVID-19. Several entities, including MAGNET and JobsOhio, are part of the effort and the governor invites any manufacturers willing to help produce PPE, to visit repurposingproject.com to see what is needed and what companies might be able to provide.

The governer also said the state is now allowing recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefits to purchase groceries online and sign up for delivery.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said grocery stores are asking customers to help them comply with the state's social distancing requirements in the following ways:

Be mindful of the space between you and other customers and store associates; keep the recommended distance of 6 feet. Shop patiently. Watch and wait for other customers to complete selections in aisles. Limit and consolidate shopping trips Shop alone when possible Stay home if you don’t feel well Wash & sanitize your hands before visiting the store and after you're done shopping. Don’t touch your face while shopping and wear a mask or gloves Shop online for curbside pickup or home delivery

Governor DeWine also signed an executive order to help small businesses hurting from the economic impact of the state's efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The order asks lenders and landlords to suspend payments for at least 90 days. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said, "Frankly this will have a huge impact on what happens when we try to restart things."

But that may not come for a while. “I have to say to be very realistic and honest, this will not be a switch that you flip and life goes back to normal," Dr. Acton said. "It really will be a gradual returning; life will be different for quite some time to come.”

"I wish I could give you hope about your summer, but it’s going to be a slow flat top and then it’s going to go down again slowly," Acton said.

Many things have occurred in the state over the last few weeks regarding COVID-19. Among them: