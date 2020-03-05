State Health Department Director Says More Big Decisions to Come Regarding Coronavirus

By Mar 5, 2020
  • photo of Amy Acton and Mike DeWine
    Ohio Department of Health director Amy Acton compares the coronavirus to the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

There are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio, but the state department of health reports three people now under investigation.  

Along with those three people under investigation, there have been seven people who were tested and are negative for the coronavirus disease COVID-19, and 255 people are or have been in self quarantine.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says the state now has kits and can conduct its own tests. And she says CDC guidance on what to do will be constantly changing, resulting in big decisions like the one to cancel the Arnold Sports Festival for spectators, except for the finals.

“We will be making more of these – many of you lived through many epidemics over time. We will be making more of these every day,” Acton said 

Acton says so far this appears to be similar to the H1N1 or swine flu pandemic, which started in April 2009 and went on for 16 months.

coronavirus

