State Faces Lawsuit Over EdChoice Application Delay

By 30 minutes ago
  • photo of man talking
    Aaron Baer of Citizens for Community Values
    JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A lawsuit has been filed in the Ohio Supreme Court by families who are affected by the legislature’s recently imposed 60-day moratorium on vouchers for the state’s EdChoice school voucher program. 

Aaron Baer with Citizens for Community Values says he represents parents and schools who have been harmed by the law pushing the EdChoice window from Feb 1 to April 1. Baer says it’s also unenforceable because it lacks an emergency clause that would allow it take effect right away.

“The manner in which they addressed this is unconstitutional.  And what they did, in particular, is hurting a lot of families and it should not have come to this.”

Baer also said the delay by the legislature is a hardship for families who have planned to enroll their kids in the program.

“These families and these schools do not have multi-million dollar taxpayer funded budgets. They are living check to check, year by year, month by month.”

The House and Senate passed the 60 day freeze on applications for EdChoice after both chambers had a disagreement over how to proceed with legislation to change the program.

You can hear more about what led to the situation with the voucher program here

Tags: 
EdChoice vouchers
School choice
Ohio legislature

Related Content

Senate Approves Delaying Voucher Applications to April 1

By Feb 1, 2020
photo of the senate floor
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

As the clock ticked down to a midnight deadline for lawmakers to make a change to a school voucher program, the Ohio Senate approved a House measure to delay the issue.

  

Despite clear frustration from Republicans and Democrats that the House did not move on a bill that would have made changes to the EdChoice voucher program, the Senate decided to approve the House-passed measure to extend the issue instead.

 

The list of schools designated as low-performing was set to double in size, to more than 1,200.

 

What Led to This Week's School Choice Conundrum?

By Jan 28, 2020
a photo of a classroom
SHUTTERSTOCK

This is the week that advocates for school choice are highlighting alternatives to traditional public schools.

One choice that may be available to a growing number of parents is a voucher to use public money to pay for private education.

That expansion of Ohio’s EdChoice voucher program could devastate public school budgets unless lawmakers take action this week.