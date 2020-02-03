State Faces Lawsuit Over EdChoice Application Delay

A lawsuit has been filed in the Ohio Supreme Court by families who are affected by the legislature’s recently imposed 60-day moratorium on vouchers for the state’s EdChoice school voucher program.

The law pushes the EdChoice window from Feb 1 to April 1.

Aaron Baer with Citizens for Community Values says he represents parents and schools who have been harmed by the law pushing the EdChoice window from Feb 1 to April 1. Baer says it’s also unenforceable because it lacks an emergency clause that would allow it take effect right away.

“The manner in which they addressed this is unconstitutional. And what they did, in particular, is hurting a lot of families and it should not have come to this.”

Aaron Baer of Citizens for Community Values.

Baer also said the delay by the legislature is a hardship for families who have planned to enroll their kids in the program.

“These families and these schools do not have multi-million dollar taxpayer funded budgets. They are living check to check, year by year, month by month.”

The House and Senate passed the 60 day freeze on applications for EdChoice after both chambers had a disagreement over how to proceed with legislation to change the program.

