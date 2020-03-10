State CIO Urges Companies To Prepare For Coronavirus Disruptions

By 6 minutes ago
  • SFIO CRACHO/Shutterstock
Originally published on March 10, 2020 1:13 pm

Public health officials are recommending the implementation of social distancing in places where coronavirus is spreading. A top tech official with the state is urging businesses to prepare now for the likely event that happens in Ohio.

The state is seeing more changes in response to the first confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Ohio State University has canceled in-person classes for the rest of the month and Ohio Senate staff, who worked with an intern now in self-quarantine, are conducting business from home today.

Ervan Rodgers, Ohio's Chief Information Officer, says companies and large organizations should start making plans now for the likely event that employees will need to work remotely, out of the office.

"If you're waiting until it does happen then you're out of time at that point in time everything else is…time is of the essence and you're behind the 8 ball," says Rodgers.

Here are some tips from Rodgers:

  • Keep cyber security a priority
  • Make sure all work applications are web-enabled or accessible remotely
  • Check capacity to ensure applications can handle an influx of remote users

He adds that companies should make sure Virtual Private Networks (VPN) have enough licenses for essential employees.

Rodgers says similar protocols are in place for state agencies.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
coronavirus
social distancing
Ervan Rodgers

Related Content

Ohio State Suspends In-Person Classes Until March 30 Due To Coronavirus

By 6 hours ago

Ohio State University has suspended all in-person classes through at least March 30 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, and put a stop to all university-sponsored international travel.

Northeast Ohio Students in Self-Quarantine for Possible Exposure to COVID-19

By 4 hours ago
GOOGLE EARTH

A handful of students in Northeast Ohio are in self-quarantine after health officials determined they had contact with one of three individuals in Cuyahoga County with COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. 

Four students at Hawken Upper School in Gates Mills traveled to last week's American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington, D.C. on the same bus with one of Ohio's confirmed patients.

Three People in Ohio Test Positive for COVID-19

By 22 hours ago

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday three Ohioans tested positive for COVID-19, a disease caused by coronavirus that started spreading out of Wuhan, China around December. 

 

DeWine says all three cases are in Cuyahoga County, and the individuals are in their 50s. DeWine also declared a state of emergency, allowing the state to buy health-related items without first getting a bid.

 