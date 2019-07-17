State Budget Changes More Ohio High School Graduation Requirements

By 19 minutes ago
  • photo of a school hallway
    Ohio's requirements for high school graduation are set to change again in the new budget.
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s high school graduation requirements are changing, with a new set of recommendations for incoming freshmen made by a group of businesses, a charter schools organization and some public schools. And the law that allows the state to take over academically distressed school districts was put on hold. Both of those provisions are in the new two-year state budget approved by lawmakers.

The bill puts a one-year moratorium on the state’s controversial takeovers of academically failing school districts like it has in Youngstown, East Cleveland and Lorain.

Democrats, such as Rep. Jack Cera, wanted takeovers scrapped entirely.

“We’re still concerned about the academic distress schools. We’re still concerned about the three that are in there now,” Cera said.

The bill also sets minimum course credits that graduating high school students must complete, requires students to demonstrate competency in algebra and English, and mandates that students earn at least two “diploma seals,” which they can get through high test scores or community service.

The new requirements replace stricter decade old ones that have not been fully implemented because of fears too many students would not be able to graduate.

Tags: 
school
State budget
education
high school graduation requirements

Related Content

New High School Graduation Requirements In Senate Budget Offer Students Options

By Jun 21, 2019
photo of students at school
ASHTON MARRA / WCPN

The Senate's budget includes a set of high school graduation requirements that could settle that issue, which the state has been struggling with for years. The proposal in the budget comes from a coalition of business groups, school districts and a charter schools organization.

Ohio School Board Proposes New High School Graduation Requirements

By Mar 13, 2019
photo of the Ohio Board of Education
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state school board has sent to lawmakers what they say is a resolution that addresses the problem of changing requirements for getting a high school diploma in Ohio. 

Advocates Push for Business-Based Graduation Requirements for Ohio Students

By May 15, 2019
photo of pat tiberi
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Business groups, higher-wealth districts and a charter schools organization are backing a new proposal on high school graduation requirements.

The plan combines 20 credits of coursework, good final scores on basic English and math tests, and college or career prep.