Stark County Hunger Taskforce Opens Drive-Thru Food Pantry

The Stark County Hunger Task Force is taking steps to make sure people won’t go hungry because of COVID-19.

Executive Director Maureen Kampman said the pantry's new drive-thru food pantry will provide people with nonperishable groceries.

“They need to check in and do a simple and short intake process with one of our volunteers," Kampman said. "And then we will load the trunk of their car with prepackaged grocery items from our pantry.”

Kampman hopes the drive-thru will allow the pantry to serve more people safely.

Clients won’t need to pick up a ticket or even leave their car, but do need to present a photo ID to utilize the drive-thru services.

Kampman hopes the pantry will be able to serve more people with the drive-thru. Clients can visit the pantry twice a month through the end of April.

She said the number of clients the pantry served this month is already 15 percent higher than last March, and she expects that number to grow.