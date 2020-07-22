Some State Leaders Calling For Speaker Householder To Resign Following His Arrest

It’s been just over 24 hours since Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested and charged with bribery and racketeering. And since that time, the chorus calling for his resignation has grown. 

It didn’t take long for Householder’s fellow Republicans Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. John Husted, and Attorney General Dave Yost to say he should resign. 

Republican Reps. Craig Riedel and Bill Reineke are also calling for his resignation, and so are Jon Cross, John Becker and Tracy Richardson, who were among the 26 Republicans who voted for Householder as Speaker last year.

Most Democrats also voted for Householder, and some now want him to step down, including Minority Leader Emilia Sykes. Householder hasn’t given any indication he will resign but if he does, Speaker Pro Tempore Jim Butler will be next in line to lead the 99-member chamber.

