Some Public Meeting Rules Could Change During Coronavirus Emergency

Many Ohioans are working from home. And some community meetings are being held online instead of in person due to concerns about coronavirus. There are some meetings that cannot be held online.

Attorney General says meeting notification requirement may be waived.

Attorney General Dave Yost said nearly all state, city council and public meetings must be held in person.

“That probably means that we will have some folks who are coughing with a fever that probably shouldn’t show up for a city council meeting, county commissioner or village council. That obviously is up to you to decide, but you cannot participate remotely. On the other hand, there is no requirement to have the public physically present in a meeting.”

Yost said there’s generally a 24-hour notice required for public meetings but he said since this is a state emergency, that requirement is waived in many cases.