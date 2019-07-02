Some Ohio School Districts Not on Board With New School Funding Proposal That Promises More Money

  • A photo of Representative Bob Cupp
    Rep. Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and Rep. John Patterson (D-Jefferson) discuss their plan to change the way the state funds schools.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

School administrators are looking through the latest estimates from a new school-funding formula proposal. While many lawmakers and some larger education groups have come out to support the plan, there are individual school districts that are still not on board. 

The Cupp-Patterson school funding formula proposes an increase of more than $600 million in extra money to schools. Supporters say the plan gets closer to figuring out how much it costs to educate a child.

But Eric Resnick, vice president of the Canton City School board, says there are variables that adversely impact low-income districts, such as basing funding off attendance which can vary more for an urban student than a suburban student.

“This formula is very, very dependent on average daily attendance, so if you have any slippage on that, you’re not going to get what those numbers tell you that you’re gonna get,” Resnick said.

The legislature is expected to have hearings on the bill later this year.

education
Eric Resnick
school funding
Rep. John Patterson
Rep. Bob Cupp

