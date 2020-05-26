Social Distancing Wedding Packages Available This Summer in Cuyahoga Valley National Park

  • photo of Happy Days Lodge
    Happy Days Lodge is one of the spots in the national park that will be available this summer for small weddings.
    MARK URYCKI / WKSU

Couples who want to get married in Cuyahoga Valley National Park have a new option next month – pop-up weddings designed around social distancing.

The park is partnering with wedding planners Haus of Cool to provide wedding packages for groups up to 10 people. They’ll offer six weddings per day on six dates this summer.

Lexi Korczynski is a spokeswoman for the Conservancy for the CVNP. She says they set up the new program since the park is so important to so many couples.

“A lot of our couples that get married in the park, their first date was in the park, or maybe they proposed at Brandywine Falls, and it was just breaking our hearts seeing what they were going through. And we really wanted to find a way that they could get married safely. Maybe next year they’ll throw a big, standard wedding, but we really just wanted to find a way to help our couples.”

There are currently six dates available for the 45-minute pop-up weddings in the park this summer: 

  • June 20 (Happy Days Lodge)
  • June 27 (Hines Hill Campus)
  • July 4 (Hines Hill Campus)
  • July 18 (Happy Days Lodge)
  • August 22 (Hines Hill Campus)
  • August 29 (Happy Days Lodge)

Contact the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park for more information.

