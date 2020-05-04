Single Bullet Hole in Don Drumm Sculpture Sheds Light on Events of May 4

By 36 minutes ago
  • militray personnel examine sculpture
    View Slideshow 1 of 7
    Members of the National Guard examine the Don Drumm sculpture near Taylor Hall on the campus of Kent State University.
    RALPH SOLONITZ / KENT STATE UNIVERSITY LIBRARIES SPECIAL COLLECTIONS AND ARCHIVES
  • steel sculpture, kent state, may 4, don drumm
    View Slideshow 2 of 7
    Artist Don Drumm's "Solar Totem #1" sculpture stands on the Kent State campus
    Don Drumm Studios
  • kent campus, injured person, sculpture
    View Slideshow 3 of 7
    John Cleary, who was injured during the May 4th shootings, is being given first aid near Don Drumm sculpture.
    KENT STATE UNIVERSITY NEWS SERVICE MAY 4 PHOTOGRAPHS / KENT STATE UNIVERSITY LIBRARIES SPECIAL COLLECTIONS AND ARCHIVES
  • taylor hall, students, may 4
    View Slideshow 4 of 7
    A crowd is around Don Drumm's sculpture and Taylor Hall.
    KENT STATE UNIVERSITY NEWS SERVICE MAY 4 PHOTOGRAPHS / KENT STATE UNIVERSITY LIBRARIES SPECIAL COLLECTIONS AND ARCHIVES
  • injured student, sculpture
    View Slideshow 5 of 7
    John Cleary, who was injured during the May 4th shootings, is being given first aid near Don Drumm sculpture.
    KENT STATE UNIVERSITY NEWS SERVICE MAY 4 PHOTOGRAPHS / KENT STATE UNIVERSITY LIBRARIES SPECIAL COLLECTIONS AND ARCHIVES
  • sculpture, kent state campus
    View Slideshow 6 of 7
    Don Drumm's sculpture "Solar Totem #1" stands in front of Taylor Hall.
    Don Drumm Studios
  • sculpture inscription
    View Slideshow 7 of 7
    Don Drumm's sculpture "Bridge Over Troubled Waters" is at Bowling Green State Unversity. It is dedicated to the four students who were killed in Kent on May 4, 1970, and two students killed at Jackson State College in Mississippi 11 days later.
    BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

Don Drumm is known for his signature aluminum-cast art, from towering totems to palm-sized pieces, many featuring his iconic sun design. Drumm’s art is all over the world, but one sculpture from his early career is on Kent State’s campus. It figures prominently in the May 4 shootings.

Not far from the granite structures and the daffodil meadow that mark Kent State University’s May 4 Memorial is a 15-foot steel sculpture.

Don Drumm’s “Solar Totem #1” features steel plates that rise to sky – and a single bullet hole.

“Sometimes they put little stones up by it," he said. "Sometimes they take a piece of chalk and circle the hole.”

The sculpture was part of a summer project to enhance creativity for industrial design high school teachers. Drumm had led the creation and installation of the piece near Taylor Hall as artist-in-residence at Bowling Green State University.

When Drumm learned the sculpture had been shot on May 4, 1970, he had one request:

“Let my sculpture be its own memorial. Don’t let them ever weld this hole, and let it be the memorial.”

Artist and Kent State alumnus Don Drumm created "Solar Totem #1," a sculpture that was pierced by a bullet on May 4, 1970.
Credit Don Drumm Studios

In the aftermath of the shootings, the Akron Beacon Journal had a request for Drumm. He got a call from staff photographer Bill Hunter. 

“He asked me if I would go down to campus. I said 'Yes, I will go down,'" Drumm said. "He said, 'It’s been pierced by a bullet. You need to see if you can tell which way the bullet came from.'”  

Drumm sculpts almost exclusively in metal, making him somewhat of an expert.

The newspaper wanted to get to the bottom of a rumor that was circulating, and one still deliberated today: Had a sniper fired at the guard first, kicking off the assault that killed the students?     

Drumm is a graduate of Kent’s Fine Arts Program. He wanted answers, too. So just three days after the shootings he met a team from the Akron Beacon Journal on campus.

“The sun was shining it was a beautiful day, and there was blood where the student was shot standing next to the sculpture," Drumm said. "I was teary-eyed … this is my school. I’d prefer that all the bullets holes go in the sculpture, not the kids.”

Those gathered carefully analyzed the bullet hole. News clips from the Akron Beacon Journal show Drumm viewing the hole using a magnifying glass.

“When I looked at the hole at the sculpture, the hole toward the guards was splayed out. Little fragments were sticking out the side of it," he said. "When I went around the backside, the hole was concave.”

Drumm’s frame of reference was drilling metal.

“Now, when you drill a piece of metal, generally the drill bit enters and starts as a concave shape,” he said. 

Students memorialize those who were killed on May 4 with candles, flowers and messages placed on artist Don Drumm's sculpture.
Credit KENT STATE UNIVERSITY NEWS SERVICE MAY 4 PHOTOGRAPHS / KENT STATE UNIVERSITY LIBRARIES SPECIAL COLLECTIONS AND ARCHIVES

But something entirely different happens when it’s hit with a bullet.

“Well, I don’t know anything about ballistics, but I secured a piece of steel that I had laying around the same thickness and took it with me just in case,” Drumm said.

Using the steel, the men worked to recreate the scene from campus with the help of a Kent State professor who had a military background.  

“He secured weaponry the same as the guards were carrying, and we went out to a farm near there that he had," Drumm said. "We took the piece of steel, and I said, 'Wait a minute. I want to mark it with a felt pen because in case it flips or something, I’ll know which was the entry hole.'”

With the scene set, the weapon was fired. The shot created fragments on entry, and the exit hole was concave.

“The bullet entered so fast with such velocity that it pushed metal out in front of it and sucked metal out the back and made a concave shape,  showing that it came from the guard," Drumm said. 

Like many of the events surrounding May 4, why the National Guard fired is unclear.

But each year in May, Drumm’s Solar Totem #1 is decorated with candles, messages and sometimes daffodils picked from the nearby field, honoring those killed in Vietnam.

In the weeks following May 4, Drumm created his own tribute to the tragedy. His 14-foot steel sculpture “Bridge Over Troubled Waters” is made from the same steel he used for Solar Totem #1.

The sculpture stands on the Bowling Green State University campus, paying tribute to the four students who died in Kent, and to two students killed at Jackson State College in Mississippi just 11 days after the Kent shootings.

Don Drumm's tribute to May 4, "Bridge Over Troubled Waters," is on the Bowling Green State University campus.
Credit BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

Tags: 
Don Drumm
May 4 1970
Kent State University
national guard
Akron Beacon Journal
Bowling Green State University
solar totem #1
bridge over troubled waters

Related Content

State of the Arts: Inside Don Drumm's Studio

By Oct 12, 2018
Sculptor Don Drumm works in his private studio almost every day.
MARK AREHART / WKSU

Artist Don Drumm has been a fixture of the Northeast Ohio art scene for nearly 50 years. On this week’s State of the Arts WKSU’s Mark Arehart takes us behind the scenes at the sculptor’s Akron studios.

May 4 Survivor Anticipates Virtual 50th Commemoration Could Draw Larger Audience

By Apr 20, 2020
photo of chic canfora
FACEBOOK/KENT STATE UNIVERSITY

A woman who witnessed the shootings at Kent State on May 4, 1970 remains optimistic about this year’s 50th commemoration despite its move to a digital remembrance because of COVID-19 concerns.  Chic Canfora participated in a Facebook live session hosted by the University Monday. She shared her story about witnessing May 4 and her thoughts on it looking back. Canfora reassured viewers the virtual commemoration will still hold the power it was intended to have in person.

KSU Commencement to Feature Students Wounded May 4, 1970

By Mar 4, 2020
photo of Thomas Grace
SARA DONATO / KENT STATE UNIVERSITY

Spring Commencement at Kent State will feature two speakers who were wounded during the May Fourth shootings 50 years ago.

Kent State President Todd Diacon said historian Tom Grace will deliver remarks for graduate students, and fellow Kent State alum Dean Kahler will speak at Kent State’s Commencement for undergrads across all eight campuses.

Kahler was shot in the spine on May 4 and although he remains paralyzed, Kahler competes in 5K and 10K wheelchair races.

Fragments of May 4: The Power of So Many Flowers

By Joan Steidl & Lyndsey Brennan Apr 29, 2020
A photo of the plaque that was unearthed this year that honors Brinsley Tyrell and states the number of the daffodils.
JOAN STEIDL & LYNDSEY BRENNAN

In May 1990, a hillside on the Kent State campus burst with 58,175 daffodils for the first time. One flower was planted for each of the U.S. servicepeople killed in Vietnam.