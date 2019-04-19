Signet CEO Says Layoffs Are Part Of Strategic Growth Plan

The CEO of Akron’s Signet Jewelers says layoffs being made at the company are part of the retailer’s plan to grow strategically.

Gina Drosos told the Akron Roundtable today that the retail world has changed and the parent company of stores like Kay, Jared, and Zales has to adapt.

The layoffs will affect Signet operations in Akron, Dallas, and London.

“The skillsets that we need today are somewhat different than they were in the past, and so we’ve made some decisions to trim our workforce in our support centers.”

Signet is providing career service and counseling for the laid off employees.