Shuffle: Mansfield Siblings 'The Trio' Fuse Their Musical Styles to Create Electrojazzhop

By 3 minutes ago
  • a photo of The Trio's album cover
    Mansfield electrojazzhop band The Trio is five siblings: Ariane, Aaron, Andrew, Alan and Aiden Hill. Brother Alan is a rapper also known as Kid Kulture.

Five Mansfield siblings are blending each of their musical styles to create their own brand of electronic, jazz and hip hop. The Trio says its latest album, Two, is a true reflection of how the family band has evolved to create a unique, unified sound. 

From three siblings to five
The Hill siblings each played different instruments growing up: Ariane the flute and accordion, Andrew the EWI (electronic wind instrument) and saxophone and Aaron the drums. They released some instrumental music together as The Trio. But Aaron, who's also the band's producer, says the project felt complete when they added two more brothers, Aiden on trumpet and Alan, a rapper who performs as Kid Kulture.

The family has a musical background. Their parents introduced them to jazz and they grew up performing at their church. Then, their church asked them to play a gig in downtown Mansfield. 

"We just wrote a bunch of songs for that program, because we weren’t a band at that time but we were like, 'This actually went pretty well,'" Aaron Hill said. 

Alan Hill, aka Kid Kulture, says he started rapping when he was in high school.

"We’d just be free-styling, but then I was like, ‘This is actually kind of fun.’ So I was going to ask Aaron to make a joke beat, just so I could go to school and show them that I made an actual track. They were like, ‘Why don’t you just come rap with us?’ Since The Trio had just started with their music."

"We take non-traditional instruments and make them sound more traditional"

Finalizing their electrojazzhop sound
With the different instruments set to Kid Kulture's rhymes, Aaron Hill said the band was able to write its own music, rather than sampling from others. “This whole album is about really finalizing our sound. With our previous two projects, we liked what we put out, but at the same time we weren’t happy with the sound that we created. So, I’d say this project we’re the most proud.”

They describe their sound as electrojazzhop, a blend of electronic, jazz and hip hop. "It was really just taking some of my production and seeing what else we could add to that, because I also make rap beats. We take non-traditional instruments and make them sound more traditional."

The Trio's next performance is January 31 at the Phoenix Brewing Company in Mansfield. They say they hope to start playing more shows in the Akron and Cleveland area. 

Tags: 
Shuffle
The Trio
Mansfield

Related Content

Shuffle: Youngstown Multi-Instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca Returns Home

By & Jan 9, 2020
a photo of musician Anthony LaMarca
DAVID POKRIVNAK

After touring the world with indie-rock darlings St. Vincent and The War on Drugs, local artist Anthony LaMarca returned home to record and release his own deeply personal new album.

Shuffle: After Touring the Globe, Cleveland Rockers Welshly Arms Find Comfort Back Home

By & Brittany Nader Nov 28, 2019
Peter Larson

When local rocker band Welshly Arms released its song “Legendary” in 2017, which has surpassed more than 100 million streams on Spotify, new doors were opened to reach audiences far beyond Northeast Ohio.

Shuffle: Jul Big Green Casts Musical Glow in Cleveland's Nighttime Scene

By & Nov 14, 2019
Photo courtest of Jul Big Green

Julien Huntley, a.k.a. Jul Big Green, will release his 13-track album “5AM to Midnight” Nov. 15. The release will be the first in a two-part musical concept series, with the former focused on a nighttime theme, and his upcoming follow-up centered around daylight, with more upbeat, pop features.