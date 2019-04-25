Sherrod Brown Weighs in on Biden Joining the Presidential Race

When U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown decided weeks ago against running for president next year, many speculated it was because former Vice President Joe Biden was planning to run.

Brown on the increasingly crowded race for president

Asked for his thoughts on Biden's announcement today, Sherrod Brown said that he doesn’t comment on any individual’s strengths or weaknesses as a candidate.

However he continued to push all Democratic candidates to focus on a pro-worker message.

As for the packed Democratic slate that now has more than 20 candidates?

“I think there are so many people running for president because every one of them, and they’re right about this, knows that they will do a better job than this president.”

The RNC has been countering Biden’s campaign announcement by attacking policies from the Obama Administration.