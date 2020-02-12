Sherrod Brown Slams Trump's Cuts to Social Security Disability Insurance

    Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) says hundreds of thousands of Ohioans utilize Social Security benefits.
President Donald Trump unveiled his 2020 budget this week, and Congress is taking a critical look at his cuts to safety-net programs.

Ohio's Democratic Senator, Sherrod Brown, criticized $75 billion in cuts to Social Security disability insurance. In a call with reporters Wednesday, Brown said the plan will make it harder for people with disabilities to get the assistance they need.

“Americans pay into Social Security so it’s there for them when they need it. For some people it’s when they retire. For others it’s survivors benefits when a parent dies when you’re a child," Brown said. "For others who become disabled, they need it sooner if they can no longer work full time. That’s why it’s called insurance.”

More than 500,000 Ohioans rely on supplemental Social Security income, and about 10,000 Americans died in 2017 waiting for their Social Security disability benefits to begin, according to Brown.

