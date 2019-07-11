Sherrod Brown Plans Visit to Southern Border

By 16 minutes ago
  • Sherrod Brown in Cleveland
    Sherrod Brown appeared with Cleveland faith leaders to protest the Trump Administration's family separation policy.
    LECIA BUSHAK / WCPN

Senator Sherrod Brown  will visit the U.S.-Mexico Border in El Paso, Texas this Sunday. Brown and other senators have called for an investigation into contractors who are running immigrant detention centers. Brown said they are being paid as much $750 per child, per day, and the conditions are inhumane.

“We want to investigate because we wonder why they are getting paid and why they are doing so little. And what their connection is and are they even qualified to do this,” Brown said.

Brown has advocated against the president’s policy to separate migrant children from their families. Brown will travel with a bipartisan group that includes Senator Rob Portman and New Mexico senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich.

Tags: 
Sherrod Brown
Trump immigration policy

Related Content

Sherrod Brown Joins Faith Leaders To Denounce Trump's Separation Policy

By Lecia Bushak Jul 3, 2019

Local faith leaders joined Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in speaking out against the Trump Administration’s family separation policy at a news conference in Cleveland Wednesday.

"We’re hopeful that the president acknowledges his role in this and stops this policy," Brown said. "The first thing is to keep families together, certainly to secure our borders, but it means you focus on criminals and terrorists, not on splitting up families."