Sherrod Brown Plans Visit to Southern Border

Senator Sherrod Brown will visit the U.S.-Mexico Border in El Paso, Texas this Sunday. Brown and other senators have called for an investigation into contractors who are running immigrant detention centers. Brown said they are being paid as much $750 per child, per day, and the conditions are inhumane.

“We want to investigate because we wonder why they are getting paid and why they are doing so little. And what their connection is and are they even qualified to do this,” Brown said.

Brown has advocated against the president’s policy to separate migrant children from their families. Brown will travel with a bipartisan group that includes Senator Rob Portman and New Mexico senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich.