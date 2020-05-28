Sherrod Brown Asks Trump to Support Bill to Help Auto Manufacturers

By & 37 minutes ago
  • Photo of Sherrod Brown at the Press Club
    Sent. Sherrod Brown is calling on President Donald Trump to support a bill he has proposed to help the American auto industry.
    M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

Sen. Sherrod Brown wants to hold President Donald Trump to comments he made recently on a Toledo radio show. Trump acknowledged his election was due in part to promises made about American manufacturing jobs and said Americans should make the products we use.

Brown says his American Cars, American Jobs Act would support that effort. He wrote the President last week asking him to support the bill, which would incentivize the domestic production of cars. Brown says Trump’s support is integral. 

“The president has talked a pretty good game about this, but we need his help to get legislation through Congress to help Ohio manufacturing and American manufacturing,” Brown said.

Brown has not yet received a response from the president. Read his full letter below. 

