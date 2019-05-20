Sex Abuse Investigation into Former OSU Doctor Leads to Executive Order by Governor Mike DeWine

By 30 minutes ago

Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order, establishing a group to look into how the state medical board handled allegations of sexual abuse by former Ohio State University professor and athletic team physician, Dr. Richard Strauss.  

DeWine said he wanted this working group to provide answers about what the medical board knew, when they knew it and how they handled it. And DeWine called on lawmakers to lift the statute of limitations for victims of rape.

“The nature of sexual assaults and the impacts they have on victims is different than other crimes.”

Brian Garrett said he was abused by Strauss in an off-campus clinic the doctor set up after being suspended by OSU. Garrett had questions.

“Why didn’t the Ohio State Medical Board, why didn’t Ohio State report him to the police immediately? Why is a physician or person in power treated differently?”

An investigative report released Friday found Strauss, who is now deceased, had sexually abused at least 177 male students, including some football players and wrestlers.

Tags: 
Dr. Richard Strauss
The Ohio State University
Mike DeWine
Brian Garrett

Related Content

Alleged Victim Wants More Time to File Sex Abuse Claims

By Oct 3, 2018
photo of Brian Garrett
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A man who says he was abused by former Ohio State University doctor Richard Strauss in the 1990s wants state lawmakers to get rid of the time limit to file legal claims of sexual abuse.

Ohio State Knew About Sexual Abuse By Richard Strauss As Early As 1979

By Gabe RosenbergGabe Rosenberg May 17, 2019

The Ohio State University failed to properly respond to evidence of sexual abuse by team doctor Richard Strauss for almost two decades, according to a redacted investigative report released Friday.

OSU President Hopes Strauss Investigation Will Prevent Future Sexual Abuse

By Nick Evans Aug 16, 2018
photo of Ohio State University
OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY

Ohio State University President Michael Drake hopes the school learns how to prevent future abuse from the investigation into former team doctor Dr. Richard Strauss, who is accused of molesting students.  Federal officials opened their own inquiry into the school’s handling of the scandal.

The gears of the university’s investigation have been turning since April, and now officials at the U.S. Department of Education are launching a Title IX probe of their own.