Severe Weather Damage Prompts Gov. DeWine to Declare State of Emergency For Many Ohio Counties

By 41 minutes ago
  • photo of road
    The State of Emergency allows the Ohio Department of Transporation to access funding to fix damage severe weather caused to highways last month.
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Nearly three-quarters of Ohio’s counties are included in a “state of emergency” declaration because of severe weather last month. 

Gov. Mike DeWine declared a “state of emergency” in 63 of Ohio’s 88 counties where severe weather caused serious highway damage in June.

The heavy rain and flash floods compromised the integrity of roads and bridges. Some of them still remain closed or have lane restrictions.

In a statement, DeWine said this proclamation will allow the Ohio Department of Transportation and local governments to access federal emergency relief funds that are needed to help fix the damage. This is in addition to the state of emergency DeWine declared in May after tornadoes caused damage in 10 counties.

Tags: 
State of Emergency
severe weather
flash floods

Related Content

Crews Assess Damage After Heavy Rains Flood Parts of Wayne County

By 1 hour ago

Fire crews in Wooster are assessing the damage after heavy rains swept through and flooded much of Wayne County Sunday. Wayne is one of 63 Ohio counties under a state of emergency because of damage from severe weather.

Parts of the county got as much as 5 inches of rain over a short period of time.

Ohio Farmers Seek Help From USDA to Deal with Flood Damage to Crops

By Jul 1, 2019
photo of farm field
Dan Konik / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s agriculture director asked the federal government to help the state’s farmers, many of whom have been unable to plant crops because of rainy weather.

Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda said she’s traveled the state and witnessed firsthand how record rainfall has devastated farmers. 