Severe Weather Damage Prompts Gov. DeWine to Declare State of Emergency For Many Ohio Counties

Nearly three-quarters of Ohio’s counties are included in a “state of emergency” declaration because of severe weather last month.

More funding to fix damage

Gov. Mike DeWine declared a “state of emergency” in 63 of Ohio’s 88 counties where severe weather caused serious highway damage in June.

The heavy rain and flash floods compromised the integrity of roads and bridges. Some of them still remain closed or have lane restrictions.

In a statement, DeWine said this proclamation will allow the Ohio Department of Transportation and local governments to access federal emergency relief funds that are needed to help fix the damage. This is in addition to the state of emergency DeWine declared in May after tornadoes caused damage in 10 counties.