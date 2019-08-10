Septuagenarian Finishes Akron Half Marathon in Record Setting Time

The second race in the Akron Children's Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series included a record-setting performance.

The Goodyear Half Marathon and 10K began at the normally closed-to-the-public Goodyear test track Saturday morning. When the course ended at Goodyear's Global Headquarters, 71-year old Jeannie Rice of Mentor unofficiallly broke the world record for her age group with a half-marathon time of 1:37:07.

More than 2,500 athletes, both runners and walkers, participated in the event, which was sold out. Dylan Garritano from Akron and Emma McCarron from Mansfield were the respective winners in the men’s and women’s races, finishing at 1:10:20 and 1:23:12. The 10k titles were taken by Nathaniel Hunter Moore from Uniontown and Lydia Hochstein from Cleveland finishing in 33:14 and 39:13.

The Goodyear Half Marathon & 10k welcomed runners from 25 states, with ages 11 to 80 competing.

More than 450 Goodyear associates laced up to run or volunteered at the day’s event. The FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon, and Team Relay — will follow the blue line through the streets of Akron on September 28, 2019.

The partnership between the Akron Marathon and Akron Children’s Hospital has raised more than $1.68 million to care for the region’s children since 2016.

The day’s winners included:

HALF MARATHON FINAL RESULTS:

MALE OVERALL– 1) DYLAN GARRITANO, AKRON – 1:10:20; 2) ISRAEL MERKLE, AKRON – 1:10:31; 3) VERRELLE WYATT, AKRON – 1:11:32

FEMALE OVERALL– 1) EMMA MCCARRON, MANSFIELD– 1:23:12; 2) REBECCA NUSSBAUM, LAKEVILLE – 1:23:55; 3) SHANNA ISTNICK, KENT– 1:27:18

MASTER’S MALE – 1) DAMON BLACKFORD, AKRON – 1:23:42; 2) RICHARD WISNESKI, AKRON – 1:24:18; 3) CRAIG SIMPSON, DELAWARE – 1:24:41

MASTER’S FEMALE – 1) TERESA FERGUSON, POWELL – 1:27:56, 2) JEANNIE RICE, MENTOR – 1:37:07; 3) DIANNE LAHETA, BROADVIEW HEIGHTS – 1:37:56

10K FINAL RESULTS

MALE – 1) NATHANIAL HUNTER MOORE, UNIONTOWN – 33:14; 2) JARON SMITH, UNIONTOWN – 35:51; 3) DAVID STEWART, MOGADORE – 37:05

FEMALE – 1) LYDIA HOCHSTEIN, CLEVELAND – 39:13; 2) KELLY VALCO, AKRON – 42:15; 3) BRITTANY EISMON, HUDSON – 42:46

MASTER’S MALE – 1) MICHAEL ZBIEGIEN, EUCLID – 38:20; 2) LARRY O’NEIL, AKRON – 39:41; 3) STEVEN HANDELY, WELLINGTON – 39:55

MASTER’S FEMALE – 1) ELIZABETH TUCCI, AKRON – 45:56; 2) MARIA PRINZO, BARBERTON – 46:58 ;3) BETHANY DENISON, AKRON – 47:39

