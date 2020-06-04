Senator Sherrod Brown Works to Strengthen Equal Protection Laws

By & 57 minutes ago
  • A picture of Senator Sherrod Brown on June 8, 2018.
    Senator Sherrod Brown introduced a bill to strenghten equal protection laws.
    BROWN.SENATE.GOV

Sen. Sherrodd Brown (D-Ohio) is cosponsoring legislation that would add teeth to laws intended to end racial profiling. The End Racial and Religious Profiling Act would strengthen existing equal protection laws.

Following the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes, Brown says it’s important to dismantle all racist systems and not just focus on police brutality.

“Black and brown communities across the country have been hit hardest by the coronavirus, they’re more likely to get sick, they’re less likely to have access to healthcare, they make up communities hurt by Jim Crow and redlining, and now the Trump Administration locking those discriminatory housing policies in.”

Brown is also set to introduce a resolution this week declaring racism a public health crisis.

Tags: 
George Floyd
Senator Sherrod Brown
Racism
police brutality
Public Health

Related Content

As Cleveland Lifts Daytime Curfew, Streets Remain Empty, But for How Long?

By 18 hours ago
photo of Progressive Field SWAT team
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Businesses in Downtown Cleveland opened today for the first time since last weekend’s protests over the killing of George Floyd. The city has imposed curfews since Saturday.

Deon Sankey was outside, taking a break from cleaning up at the bar where he works near Progressive Field. He says there will likely be more peaceful protests. And he says people need to understand the difference between a protest and a riot.

Morning Headlines: Cleveland Police Kneel, Pray with Protesters; Ohio National Guard Sent to D.C.

By & Jun 3, 2020
TAYLOR HAGGERTY / WCPN

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 3:

DeWine: 'There Is Racism in Ohio and Across the Country'

By Jun 2, 2020
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. Mike DeWine dedicated most of his press conference about the coronavirus Tuesday to discussing racism in the state. 