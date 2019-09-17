Senator Says Voters Will Have to Push Congress to Act on Gun Control

By 1 minute ago
  • gun and bullets
    Gun control debate ongoing as congress continues to drag feet on change.
    KIATTIPONG / SHUTTERSTOCK

State lawmakers are back in action holding more hearings on gun regulation bills. And Gov. Mike DeWine is still pushing for his proposals. But Congress has yet to show an interest in moving gun issues on the federal level, with provisions getting blocked in the Senate. 

The standoff is over background checks. The U.S. House has passed a bill to close loopholes but the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate has refused to move on the issue so far.

Ohio's Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says a large majority of Americans support expanded background checks, so if Senate leadership won't budge, then it's up to voters.

"It's that kind of influence and pressure from the public that ultimately will defeat the gun lobby." says Brown.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman has said the House-passed bill will not get through the Senate unless President Trump says he’ll sign it. And gun rights groups are calling on the U.S. Senate and President Donald Trump to hold their ground, arguing that guns purchased through loopholes are not the main link to gun violence.

Tags: 
gun background checks
Gun violence

Related Content

Chief Justice Sounds Off On Bail Reform, Gun Background Checks Info In Annual Speech

By Sep 14, 2019

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor talked about maintaining public trust in the judiciary, supporting sentencing reform, and keeping dockets moving with apps, texting and technology.