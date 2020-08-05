Senator Rob Portman Disappointed with Lack of Progress on Stimulus Bill

    Senator Rob Portman is disappointed a new stimulus bill hasn't passed yet.
An Ohio Senator says the chamber’s failure to pass a new stimulus bill to help Americans adversely impacted by the coronavirus is disappointing. Senator Rob Portman says Democrats and Republicans want similar things in the bill. 

“Everybody seems to be for the $1,200 rebate checks, the PPE expansion people are for that is for small businesses.” Portman says tax credits to help people and businesses are also receiving widespread support as are more resources for healthcare workers and increased testing. He says the Senate still needs to come to an agreement on money going to state and local governments.  

