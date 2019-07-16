Senator Portman Visits Border Detention Facilities Over the Weekend

By 51 minutes ago
  • a photo of Senator Rob Portman
    Sen. Rob Portman, along with other government officials, gives his proposal to reduce crowding at border detention facilities.
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Government officials discussed their proposals to relieve crowded border detention facilities.

Senator Rob Portman visited a few of these facilities that hold undocumented immigrants over the weekend. He visited the facilities with Vice President Mike Pence.

Portman said lack of funding is one of the reasons why facilities are crowded with poor conditions. He said the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was left out of the emergency border funding earlier this year.

“That’s why the processing centers for the single men are just absolutely packed and the conditions are bad because we can’t send them to the ICE facilities because the ICE beds were not funded in the $4.6 billion,” he said.

Portman said elected officials should work with United Nations to set up processing centers in other countries where immigrants can seek asylum.

Sen. Sherrod Brown was also in Texas over the weekend, and he said agents denied him access to these facilities Sunday because of insufficient staffing. 

Tags: 
border
ICE
detention facilities
immigration

Related Content

Tours Of Texas Migrant Detention Centers Reveal Decrease In Population

By editor Jul 12, 2019

After months of reports of migrants being crammed into dangerously overcrowded facilities, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan got some good news during a visit Thursday to one of the Border Patrol's busiest sectors.

"On May 31, we had over 5,300 people in custody here in El Paso sector. On June 15, that number was reduced down to 3,000. And on July 1, we had just close to 550 in custody," Chris Clem, deputy chief of the El Paso Border Patrol sector, told McAleenan in a briefing.

'Thank God We're OK.' Migrants Tell Of Conditions In A Texas Holding Facility

By May 23, 2019

Central American migrants who were detained in a Border Patrol holding facility in McAllen, Texas, described atrocious living conditions and widespread sickness.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection shut down its largest migrant processing center in South Texas for 24 hours on Tuesday after 32 detainees got sick with the flu. This is the same location where a 16-year-old Guatemalan boy became sick, and died Monday at another Border Patrol station.

Lawmakers Respond To 'Vile,' Secret Facebook Group Created By Border Patrol Agents

By Jul 2, 2019

Customs and Border Protection has launched an investigation into a secret Facebook group for current and former Border Patrol agents in which members posted derogatory remarks targeting migrants and lawmakers.