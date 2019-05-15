Senator Portman Expresses Reservations about China Trade Policy

By Nathan Reineck & David Williams 21 hours ago
  • a photo of Senator Rob Portman
    Senator Rob Portman of Cincinnati
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio Senator Rob Portman gave his thoughts Tuesday on the rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Portman said he supports being tough on China, citing reports of intellectual property theft, government subsidies and trade imbalances, but he does have some reservations.

“Where I have concerns is that the escalation of tariffs without an agreement, you know will hurt our economy, and jobs, and wages, and everything else, but I think we need to try to use tariffs just as a tactic to get to an agreement, and not as an endgame.”

Portman urged caution when raising tariffs, but he hoped that continued pressure on China will produce a sensible agreement. Portman said the reduction or elimination of tariffs should be the ultimate solution.

Tags: 
Rob Portman
Rob Portman on tariffs
China tariffs

Related Content

Northeast Ohio-based China Expert Says Tariffs Are 'Likely Permanent,' but Could Bring Back Jobs

By Oct 24, 2018
photo of Matt Fuss, Mahesh Srinivasan, Suzanne Gradisher
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

An expert on doing business in China says Northeast Ohio companies will likely need to get used to the tariffs placed on their goods by the Chinese government. But that could also bring some jobs back to the U.S.

The Trump administration has placed 25 percent tariffs on about half of the more than $500 billion in goods imported from China each year. That’s spurred China to levy tariffs on some U.S. goods.