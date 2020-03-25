Senate Unanimously Passes Major Package Of Changes For Coronavirus - House Is Next

  Senators are spaced apart for session. They're dressed casually at the suggestion of leadership, which noted that business attire may not be laundered as often as casual clothing.
The Ohio Senate has unanimously passed a bill making a lot of changes in state law – but Senators stress that they’re only temporary. The package goes on to the House this afternoon.

Read highlights of the bill:

The bill stops public water disconnections, suspends child-staff ratios at day cares, allows schools to provide student meals and local governments to conduct meetings electronically. It waives school testing requirements this academic year and freezes EdChoice private school vouchers at 517, the number available this school year.  But it would not expand those vouchers to 1,227 school buildings or eliminate them going forward, and it would not expand income-based vouchers - all of which were possible or under discussion before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) said it also waives the one-week waiting period for unemployment compensation and allows people to get jobless benefits if they are sick or quarantined. These are changes that were announced by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted as the order came down to close bars and make restaurants carryout only.

“When this crisis is over, the temporary law that we are putting in today will suspend and we will return to permanent law," Dolan said.

The state tax deadline would move to July 15, same as the federal one.

And the bill extends absentee voting for the March 17 primary to April 28, but doesn’t reopen voter registration or reopen the polls for a day of in person voting. The League of Women Voters has issued a statement opposing the action.

The bill also allows recently retired state employees to be rehired at certain state agencies, including for prisons. It allows for distance learning for schools, and allows special education providers to use telehealth and electronic communication with students on the state’s special needs vouchers.  It allows the state to continue to pay publicly funded daycare providers so they can quickly return to full operation.

It allows for delays in criminal and civil trials through July 30, and requires county offices that deal with certain property and title issues that can’t be done online to stay open. The bill also allows for recent nursing graduates to get temporary licenses so they can practice before the licensure examination.

And it starts the process of allowing transfer of money from the rainy day fund, which Gov. Mike DeWine has said is under consideration.

