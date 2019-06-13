Senate Proposal Helps Parents Avoid Child Custody Relinquishment

By 40 minutes ago
  • A photo of Matt Dolan
    Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls), Senate Finance Committee chair
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Senate’s budget plan adds more money to the fund that helps children who are dealing with severe mental and developmental issues. But the changes include a policy shift that helps parents maintain custody of their children in the process.

The Senate heard the testimony of several parents who were forced to give up their kids to get state-paid treatment.

Senate Finance Chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) said their budget will change the rules to avoid child custody relinquishment.

“We’re trying to make sure the stories we heard in committee just don’t happen anymore--that all of the sudden they can’t even be present when the doctor is talking to their child, when health care decisions are being made.”

The Senate’s budget adds another $10 million to the fund for what’s known as multi-system youth.

Tags: 
Ohio Statehouse
Matt Dolan
State budget
Healthcare

Related Content

As Senate Takes Up State Budget, Finance Chairman Has Concerns

By May 13, 2019
Photograph of Matt Dolan
OHIO SENATE

The two year state budget has passed the House and is now in the hands of the Senate. And the head of the committee that is looking it over said he has some concerns about the spending in it. 

Senate Finance Committee chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) said the House added millions of dollars in spending to the budget from Gov. Mike DeWine. And just hours after that budget passed, the state announced April tax revenues came in well over estimates. Dolan said lawmakers are still looking over all the math.

Northeast Ohio Senators Lead Effort to Restore Film Tax Credit

By Karen Kasler May 13, 2019
a photo of a scene from the filming of 'The Avengers' in Cleveland
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

There’s a blockbuster battle brewing over a small tax credit that was cut in the House version of the budget. Senators from northeast Ohio are among those planning to restore the credit.

Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) led the charge to cut the $40 million film tax credit, saying that money would be better spent on reducing income taxes across the board, including eliminating them for people making under $22,000 a year.

And Householder said after the House budget passed that it was determined to cut what he called, “special deals for certain people”.

Ohio House Passes Bill to Help Recruit More Foster Parents

By Jun 7, 2019
an ad for foster parents
/ OHIO DJFS FOSTER CARE AND ADOPTION WEBSITE

The Ohio House has unanimously passed a bill to offer some flexibility in state training requirements for people who want to become foster parents. This comes as the system struggles with more kids than ever and not enough foster homes.