Senate Budget Proposals to Come Today

By 6 minutes ago
  • A photo of the Senate Finance Committee
    The Senate Finance Committee has been hearing testimony on the House-passed version of the budget for a few weeks.
    SAM ABERLE / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

With the deadline to sign a new two-year budget a little over two weeks away, state senators are releasing their proposal for that spending plan Tuesday. And there are likely to be some changes from the version that overwhelmingly passed the House last month.

The House budget eliminated state income taxes for anyone making under $22,000 a year and cut them for everyone else by 6.6 percent.  

Republican Senators said they wanted an income tax cut, but some are concerned about the House’s decision to drop the $250,000 small business income tax deduction down to $100,000. Senate Finance chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) called the move a tax increase, and Gov. Mike DeWine said he wanted the $250,000 deduction restored.

Some Senators also don't like the elimination of the $40 million film tax credit. They’re also looking at the $675 million in the House budget for wraparound services for schools, and the doubling of the money DeWine put into foster care and children services.

Senate Finance Committee
budget proposal
Ohio Senate
Mike DeWine

Related Content

As Senate Takes Up State Budget, Finance Chairman Has Concerns

By May 13, 2019
Photograph of Matt Dolan
OHIO SENATE

The two year state budget has passed the House and is now in the hands of the Senate. And the head of the committee that is looking it over said he has some concerns about the spending in it. 

Senate Finance Committee chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) said the House added millions of dollars in spending to the budget from Gov. Mike DeWine. And just hours after that budget passed, the state announced April tax revenues came in well over estimates. Dolan said lawmakers are still looking over all the math.

LGBTQ Ohioans Share Discrimination Stories with Senate Committee

By May 23, 2019
A photo of Davis testifying
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Several people identifying as transgender and gay went before a Senate committee to tell their stories of discrimination. They want lawmakers to approve a bill that would add sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes under the state’s anti-discrimination law. 

Jody Davis told lawmakers of her experiences of discrimination as a transgender woman. She said not only will the bill provide protections in employment, housing, and public accommodations, but it will also send a message of support for the LGBTQ community, including young people.

Budget Director Says Surplus Is Better than Expected

By 18 hours ago
a photo of DeWine and Murnieks at a podium
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Total state tax collections were up 20 percent over estimates for April and 3.1 percent for May.

That’s leading the state budget director to revise her projections for a budget surplus for the close of the fiscal year at the end of this month.