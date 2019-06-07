Senate to Begin Hearings on Energy Bill

By 24 minutes ago
  • A photo of House Speaker Larry Householder.
    House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) references board with details of energy bill in April. The bill has evolved from when it was introduced in the Ohio House.
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Senate will begin official hearings on the extensive energy bill that would redirect the state’s attention away from renewables and subsidize nuclear and coal instead.

As a lead-up to hearings, state senators heard testimony from researchers and industry experts. 

The bill, which would bail out nuclear power and get rid of wind and solar mandates, has already passed the House. 

Upon speculation that the Senate might want to take out the renewable provisions and only address nuclear subsidies, House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said it’s important to keep the two components together.

“I think it’s gonna be really difficult to pay for it if you get don’t get rid of the mandates.”

Supporters say the plan brings down overall fees for the average monthly electric bill. But opponents argue scrapping efficiency standards means an increase to the bottom line.

Tags: 
nuclear bailout
energy bill
Larry Householder
Ohio Statehouse
nuclear energy

Related Content

Ads Flood Airwaves As Debate Continues Over Nuclear Bailout Bill

By May 20, 2019
Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant in Ottawa, Co., OH
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Ohioans are being bombarded with an ad campaign focused on an energy bill—House Bill 6—that’s being debated in the state legislature.

Who's behind the campaign and just what will HB6 do? Learn more in this conversation with Dayton Daily News reporter Laura Bischoff.

PUCO Chairman Takes No Side in Testimony on Proposed Energy Bill

By May 7, 2019
A photo of Sam Randazzo
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The chair of Ohio’s regulatory authority for electricity stood before a House committee. He discussed the bill that would create a fund that could bailout the state’s two nuclear power plants. The Public Utilities Commission chair says judging the legislation’s pros and cons depends on any given goal.

Sam Randazzo would not say if he’s for or against the bill, which would charge all ratepayers $2.50 to subsidize nuclear power among other non-carbon emitting power generators.

Conservative Groups Voice Objections to Nuclear Energy Bailout Bill

By May 2, 2019
photo of Perry plants
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

House lawmakers are working on possible changes to a bill that would bail out nuclear plants while repealing the state’s green energy standards on utilities. The measure could dole out more than $150 million to Ohio’s two nuclear plants. The bill is collecting a variety of opponents that don’t usually take the same side.

Conservative groups have joined environmental groups in voicing their objections to the energy bill - albeit for different reasons.

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Bailout Plan for the State's Two Nuclear Power Plants

By Apr 11, 2019
Perry nuclear power plant seen from the south
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Lawmakers are considering subsidies that could save the state’s two nuclear power plants which are set to be shut down in two years. Opponents say proposed rate increases to cover those subsidies amount to an unnecessary bailout. Workers say it will save their jobs and their town.