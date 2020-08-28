Sen. Sherrod Brown Joins Criticism of Republican National Convention

By & 16 minutes ago
  • A photo of Senator Sherrod Brown
    Sen. Sherrod Brown criticizes elements of the Republican National Convention.
    OFFICE OF SENATOR SHERROD BROWN

Sen. Sherrod Brown is joining political scientists, ethicists and others in criticizing elements of the Republican National Convention. President Donald Trump accepted the nomination Thursday at the White House, where a number of convention activities took place. Brown is questioning the ethics of having campaign events there.

“It frankly mocked much of what this country stands for, the separation of campaigns and the grandeur of the White House and the presidency,” he said.

Brown also spoke out against the hundreds of people at the event, including members of Trump's cabinet, who weren’t wearing masks or social distancing. Brown said their actions mocked essential workers on the front lines trying to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Tags: 
Senator Sherrod Brown
Republican National Convention
President Donald Trump
White House
face masks
social distancing
essential workers
COVID-19
coronavirus
pandemic

Related Content

7 Takeaways From The Republican National Convention

By 14 hours ago

Well, the 2020 national political conventions are over.

The Republicans wrapped up Thursday night, and there was a lot to digest, not least a clearer sense of what the post-Labor Day sprint is going to look and sound like.

4 Takeaways From Night 2 Of The Republican National Convention

By Aug 26, 2020

The second night of the Republican National Convention presented a more positive message about a second Trump term after opening night's bleak picture of rising crime, unrest and extremist policies the GOP said the Democratic ticket had in store for the country.

RNC Schedule: Here's What You Need To Know

By Aug 22, 2020

Updated at 9:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Follow live coverage of the RNC all week at NPR.org/conventions.

The Republican National Convention kicked off on Monday, just days after Joe Biden accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, and runs through Thursday.

A small number of Republican leaders were physically present in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, but most of the convention will be virtual.