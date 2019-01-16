Sen. Sherrod Brown Announces National Listening Tour As He Considers 2020 Presidential Bid

Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown is taking more steps towards a presidential bid.

Brown announced on NPR’s Morning Edition that he’ll be visiting several states that hold early primaries in a “Dignity of Work” tour. He says he will ultimately decide if he wants to run for president when the tour is over.

Brown said a presidential campaign is an earthquake for families and he and his wife, columnist Connie Schultz, are taking their time with the decision.

“I’m taking this fight around the country and a listening tour around those four states – Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina," he said. "Connie and I will make the decision whether I want to run for President in March.”

The senator also talked about what makes him stand out among a potentially crowded field of Democrats.

“Democrats speak to the progressive base or speak to working class families regardless of race… I think you need to do both. I want to at least inform the national conversation; I want whoever is the nominee to talk about the dignity of work. That’s why we’re doing this tour.”

Brown wants to win back working class voters who supported Trump in 2016. So far, four Democrats have announced presidential campaigns. They include Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren; New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; Former San Antonia, Texas mayor Julian Castro; and Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard. As many as a dozen Democrats are expected to seek the party's nomination.