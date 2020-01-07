Sen. Portman Opposed to Strikes on Iran Cultural Sites

In a break with President Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper rejected threats to attack cultural sites in Iran should the country respond to a drone strike which killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Senator Rob Portman supported the strike on Soleimani, but says he is opposed to attacks on cultural sites.

Attacks on Cultural sites would violate international laws established by the United Nations and the Geneva Convention.

“We need to follow the international laws, particularly the laws of war, particularly the Geneva Convention. I listened to I think it was Secretary Esper over the weekend on this and I agree with him that we should obey the laws. My hope is that the administration will clarify that.” Portman said.

President Trump made the threat after pro-Iran groups like Hezbollah vowed "Severe revenge" after the strike that killed Soleimani.

Iran is home to 24 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Such sites are protected by multiple international agreements signed by both Iran and the United States.