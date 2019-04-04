Sen. Brown Proposes Bill to Provide High Schoolers with Apprenticeship Options

Senator Sherrod Brown is proposing legislation to help high school students prepare for careers.

Brown's bill focuses on apprenticeship opportunities for high schoolers.

His proposed bill would help grow and develop apprenticeship programs in Ohio and across the country.

Brown says the Apprenticeship Hubs Across America Act would give students a step to a high paying job.

“Too many students don’t realize apprenticeships can be a way for them to get their foot in the door and train for good jobs where they can build careers.”

The bill will establish a grant program to create hubs and networks where employers can develop new apprenticeships.

Tammy Tansey from Bricklayers Local 5 Ohio said this is a different path for those who don’t want to go to college.

“I think we all know that college isn’t for everybody and an apprenticeship is an excellent, alternative pathway to get well-paying jobs for people who don’t want to take that college path.”

Brown said apprentices who complete an apprenticeship earn an average yearly wage of $50,000.