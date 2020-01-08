Self-Driving Shuttle to Launch in Columbus Neighborhood

A Columbus neighborhood is about to launch a residential, automated shuttle service. Officials said this is the first program of its kind in the country.

Future of automated vehicles

The 12-person, self-driving shuttle will travel a nearly 3-mile circuit in Linden, northeast of downtown Columbus. The residential service will connect people to places like a community house and a rec center.

Luke Stedke is with Drive Ohio, the state agency that helps streamline automated vehicle programs. He said the Linden project can play a role in the future use of driverless vehicles.

"We're at the beginning of it. So we talk about testing and deploying and gathering data and learning lessons to further the process," Stedke, said.

He says the state can also learn from programs like Linden's.

Continuous development

"It's really important that we take every opportunity to do this right, do this in a systematic way, and the lessons that we learn build with each deployment."

The Linden project, which is part of the Smart Columbus transportation grant program, will run for 12 months.