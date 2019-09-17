Secretary of State Plans Another Outreach to Deleted Voters

  • Frank LaRose at a high school
    Frank LaRose holds voting demonstration at Westland High School
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state is still counting up how many of 235,000 voter registrations identified as inactive were removed by county boards of elections starting September 6.

The goal is to purge voters who are deceased, have moved, or have duplicate registrations. The Secretary of State has a plan to address concerns of voting rights groups that active voters might also be removed.

Frank LaRose says 14,000 of those initial 235,000 registration are now active because voters updated their addresses or responded to voting rights groups, who asked LaRose for that list to reach out to them. And LaRose said he’ll send voter registration forms to those who were deleted.

He did that after a purge of 270,000 in February, at a cost of $130,000 – and 540 forms were returned.

“I think what that shows is that really, by the time you’ve gone through all of these different processes that what remains on that list is mostly bad data, outdated information.”

LaRose said deleted voters can re-register by this year’s deadline on October 7.

voter purge
Frank LaRose
Ohio Secretary of State
voter registration

Secretary of State Confident in Voter Purge Process

By Sep 2, 2019
a photo of Frank LaRose
SARAH TAYLOR / WKSU

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says it’s up to the courts whether a deadline to clean up the state’s voter rolls is upheld.

The Ohio Democrat Party has sued to stop the purge from happening as scheduled September 6th because of concerns that there are voters on the list who want to remain active.

LaRose says with 88 counties each using different voting processes, some errors are inevitable. But he says his office has been transparent about the process and worked to correct mistakes. 

More Questions Arise Over Clearing Out Voter Rolls

By Sep 6, 2019
a photo of voters
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s Secretary of State is in the process of removing more than 200,000 voter registrations thought to be improperly on the voter rolls. But advocates say some people should not be removed.

The Director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, Jen Miller, said her own name is on a list of voters in Franklin County that was flagged to go through the process of being confirmed as a registered voter. And she said there’s no reason for it.

Number of Voters Cleared from Rolls Expected by Week's End

By Sep 9, 2019
a photo of voters at a polling place
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

As of September 6, as many as 200,000 Ohio voter registrations may have been removed from the rolls by county boards of elections. But a final total won’t be available till the end of this week, after they report the numbers they deleted to the state.  

Secretary of State Frank LaRose stresses most of those removed are deceased voters or duplicate registrations. Voting rights groups tried to stop the process because they feared thousands of eligible voters would be removed by mistake, and LaRose admits there are flaws in the system.