Secretary of State May Review Previous Lists of Purged Voters

Ohio’s Secretary of State says he’ll release the list of registrations removed from voting rolls this month to voter groups, so they can contact deleted voters by the October 7 registration deadline.

Voting rights groups have backed a review of purged voters to check for mistakenly removed voters.

Voting rights groups have been asking Frank LaRose to review past lists of removed voters to see if some were taken off the rolls by mistake. He says he’s focused on this most recent list now, but he’s not ruling out looking back at previous lists later.

“It’s entirely possible that the same problems that we found have occurred in the past and have gone unnoticed. It’s entirely possible. The law of averages tells you that.”

LaRose wants a bill that will allow a non-partisan board to certify the voter registration process. He says the system of four vendors in 88 counties lacks uniformity.