Secretary of State Laments "Bad Democracy" in Energy Bill Campaigns

An effort to circulate petitions to repeal the nuclear bailout law known as House Bill 6 has brought out a high-profile opposition campaign with ads and mailers. And despite repeated calls to reveal their donors, neither the bailout's supporters nor the group that wants to overturn the law has said where they're getting their money. One top state official said he thinks something needs to be done to change that.

Anonymity of donors

Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office takes in campaign finance reports, and he said it’s unfair that these groups are allowed to keep their donors private for now - though the anti-bailout group will have to disclose their donors in a few weeks.

“This whole thing about anonymously going out there and filling the airwaves with nonsense. It’s bad government. It’s bad democracy, and it needs to stop.”

LaRose said most changes would need to be done at the federal level, but he'd support a state effort to require any campaign that spends money in Ohio to reveal its donors. But there's been no legislation proposed to do that.