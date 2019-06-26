Secretary of State Frank LaRose Reaching Out to Community Groups to Update Voter Rolls

    Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the new initiative will help every eligible Ohio voter participate in the political process.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose is reaching out to community groups to help maintain the state’s voter rolls.

LaRose’s office is compiling a list of more than 265,000 people who have not voted or updated their registration in the past six years.

He will also be sharing that list with community groups such as the NAACP and churches to help find people. He said he wants no potential voter to be left behind.

“If we break this down into a small number – the numbers that are slated to be removed from the voter rolls in, say, a certain part of Summit County, maybe the City of Akron – then we can partner with some of these community organizations to see if there are some of these folks that are out there that we need to get re-engaged.”

The head of Ohio’s League of Women Voters said they disagree with the policy of purging inactive voters.  But they have been working with LaRose and lawmakers on a plan to modernize the state’s voter registration process.

Organizations seeking to partner with the Secretary may send an e-mail to SecretaryLaRose@OhioSoS.gov.

