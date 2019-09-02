Secretary of State Confident in Voter Purge Process

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says it’s up to the courts whether a deadline to clean up the state’s voter rolls is upheld.

The Ohio Democrat Party has sued to stop the purge from happening as scheduled September 6th because of concerns that there are voters on the list who want to remain active.

LaRose says with 88 counties each using different voting processes, some errors are inevitable. But he says his office has been transparent about the process and worked to correct mistakes. 

“I’m confident that when we get to next Friday, Sept 6, that we’ll have that accurate list so that we can carry out the process that the law requires me to carry out.”

LaRose put out a list six weeks ago and asked community groups to reach out to those on it so people would reactivate their voter registrations.

He says that effort yielded more than 11-thousand responses.

The secretary of state's office originally identified more than 200-thousand voters on what it called the ‘registration reset list.’ 

