Secretary of State, Advocates Settle Three Year Old Dispute Over Voter Rolls

Some Ohio voters who had previously been removed from the voting rolls for inactivity will be able to cast ballots in any election through 2022. A new agreement will allow them to vote provisionally.

Voter Settlement

Freda Levenson of the ACLU of Ohio says it’s a big win for voters removed from the rolls for not voting and not responding to requests to update their registrations over a six-year period.

“As long as they still live in the same county where they were originally registered to vote and otherwise remain eligible, they can vote provisionally and have their provisional votes counted.”

The agreement drafted by Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office settles a three-year-old lawsuit. In a written statement, LaRose says they can now work to make elections more secure, accurate and fair.