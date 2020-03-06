Scientists develop antibody test to track disease spread; Putin, Erdoğan reach ceasefire agreement; 'Urgent' response needed to protect women against violence globally

Top of The World — our morning news round up written by editors at The World. Subscribe here.

In Singapore, a new antibody test appears to have helped contact tracers at Singapore’s health ministry find the source of a cluster of COVID-19 cases, Science reports. Antibody tests can identify if a person was infected with the novel coronavirus, even after their immune system has cleared it.

Global cases have topped 100,000 and the World Health Organization has called it "a time for pulling out all the stops." But in the US, the Trump administration's response to COVID-19 has been hampered by political accusations and its declining trust in science.

And: Administration’s greatest obstacle to sending clear message on coronavirus may be Trump himself

Also: Thousands stranded on cruise ship amid virus fears

Putin, Erdoğan reach ceasefire agreement. Will it hold?

A ceasefire in Syria's Idlib province began Friday after talks in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. But questions remain on how long the truce will last and what will happen to the Syrians forced to flee their homes.

And Salwa, the Syrian toddler whose laughter in the face of bombs went viral, is now in Turkey with her parents. Her father, Abdullah Mohammad, says a Turkish government representative helped his family relocate from war-torn Idlib.

"It's a universal language, where a little girl laughs at the sound of explosions to mask her fear," he told Al Jazeera. "If Salwa cried in the video instead of laughing, it would not have been shared widely, because that is the expected reaction."

'Urgent' response needed to protect women against violence globally

Every two minutes in Australia, police responde to a family violence incident. But repeated budget cuts and closures of service providers mean that women and children have mobilzed a call for "urgent and immediate changes to improve women's safety."

A similar story is playing out in Mexico. Despite the president's promises to address rising violence against women, his administration has cut programs aimed at helping women and girls. And some say so-called "red news" outlets are doubly exploiting victims by profiting off of graphic crime tabloids.

The UN estimates that more than half of femicides around the world are perpetrated by a partner or family member.

From The World: The 'forgotten victims' of femicide in France: Women over 65

And: Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters and threatened wife - UK court

Also: Black women tear down misogynoir in powerful spoken word short

Immigration experts sound alarm over new federal office on denaturalizations

Immigrants are sworn in as new US citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, Aug. 22, 2019.

Credit:

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

A quiet announcement from the US Department of Justice has sent a wave of fear through many immigrants across the country. The DOJ is creating a new office to focus on people who may have misrepresented themselves while going through the citizenship process.

Examining the records of naturalized citizens to look for fraud wasn’t a government priority until the Trump administration. Hundreds of thousands of immigrants become US citizens every year. In all, there are 20 million naturalized Americans, and very few have been stripped of citizenship.

Also from The World: Voters await clarity on 2020 candidates' immigration platforms

Morning meme

Even sign-up buttons need an editor sometimes.

In case you missed itListen: The spread of misinformation on coronavirus in Nigeria

A young woman stands in a moving bus in Lagos, Nigeria.

Credit:

Temilade Adelaja/Reuters

There's been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Nigeria, but false information is quickly spreading. And, the International Criminal Court has ruled that the United States and Afghan government can be investigated for alleged war crimes dating back to 2003. Plus, pop star Mai Khôi, the Lady Gaga of Vietnam, sings about censorship and human rights. But her music is getting her in some hot water.

Don't forget to subscribe to The World's Latest Edition podcast using your favorite podcast player: RadioPublic, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Soundcloud, RSS.





From The World ©2019