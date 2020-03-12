School Districts, College Campuses Forced to Adapt in Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

Updated Thursday, March 12 at 11:30 p.m. Northeast Ohio School districts
Closed Friday, March 13:
- Chagrin Falls Exempted Village
- Fuchs Mizrachi of Cleveland
- Maple Hieghts City Schools
- Open Door Christian Schools
- St. Rita Elm
- Twinsburg City Schools
- Vermillion Local Schools
- East Cleveland City Schools
- Revere Schools
- Joseph & Florence Mandel Jewish Day School
On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine ordered all K-12 schools to close at the end of the school day Monday, March 16 and remain closed until at least April 3. DeWine noted that there are more than 600 school districts in the state and they can carry out this order locally in ways they deem appropriate. A number of local districts plan to close at the end of the day Friday, March 13 and remain closed for the three-week extended spring break. They include:
- Brecksville-Broadview Heights School District
- Mayfield City Schools
- Tallmadge City Schools
- Hudson City Schools
Northeast Ohio colleges and universities Click the links to learn more about the measures they're taking:
- John Carroll University
- Kent State University
- University of Akron
- Ashland University
- Baldwin Wallace University
- Case Western Reserve University
- Walsh University
- Oberlin College
- Lorain County Community College
- Youngstown State University
- Ursuline College
- Hiram College
- Cleveland State University
- Cuyahoga Community College
- Lakeland Community College
This page will be updated as more information becomes available.