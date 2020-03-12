School Districts, College Campuses Forced to Adapt in Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

    Many school districts will close Friday, March 13 and remain closed for a state-ordered extended spring break that will run through at least April 3.
Updated Thursday, March 12 at 11:30 p.m. Northeast Ohio School districts

Closed Friday, March 13:

  • Chagrin Falls Exempted Village
  • Fuchs Mizrachi of Cleveland
  • Maple Hieghts City Schools
  • Open Door Christian Schools
  • St. Rita Elm
  • Twinsburg City Schools
  • Vermillion Local Schools
  • East Cleveland City Schools
  • Revere Schools
  • Joseph & Florence Mandel Jewish Day School  

On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine ordered all K-12 schools to close at the end of the school day Monday, March 16 and remain closed until at least April 3. DeWine noted that there are more than 600 school districts in the state and they can carry out this order locally in ways they deem appropriate. A number of local districts plan to close at the end of the day Friday, March 13 and remain closed for the three-week extended spring break. They include: 

  • Brecksville-Broadview Heights School District
  • Mayfield City Schools
  • Tallmadge City Schools
  • Hudson City Schools

 Northeast Ohio colleges and universities Click the links to learn more about the measures they're taking:  

This page will be updated as more information becomes available. 

