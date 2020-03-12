School Districts, College Campuses Forced to Adapt in Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

Updated Thursday, March 12 at 11:30 p.m. Northeast Ohio School districts

Closed Friday, March 13:

Chagrin Falls Exempted Village

Fuchs Mizrachi of Cleveland

Maple Hieghts City Schools

Open Door Christian Schools

St. Rita Elm

Twinsburg City Schools

Vermillion Local Schools

East Cleveland City Schools

Revere Schools

Joseph & Florence Mandel Jewish Day School

On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine ordered all K-12 schools to close at the end of the school day Monday, March 16 and remain closed until at least April 3. DeWine noted that there are more than 600 school districts in the state and they can carry out this order locally in ways they deem appropriate. A number of local districts plan to close at the end of the day Friday, March 13 and remain closed for the three-week extended spring break. They include:

Brecksville-Broadview Heights School District

Mayfield City Schools

Tallmadge City Schools

Hudson City Schools

Northeast Ohio colleges and universities Click the links to learn more about the measures they're taking:

This page will be updated as more information becomes available.