School Districts Can Apply for State Tech Funding to Support Remote Learning

While some Ohio schools continue planning to welcome students for in person learning in a few weeks, others have decided to start the school year by teaching students remotely. The state is opening applications today to help districts pay for distance learning technology.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says the state has set aside $50 million to support school district technology purchases.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says applications will be taken through August 21 with schools notified beginning August 31. “We have $50 million," Husted said. "It’s a lot of money, but it’s not going to be enough to probably serve everyone. So we will target it to those who need it the most.”

Husted says the money aims to support devices and technology that connect students to the internet.

Husted says the money will be allocated by need.

"This is for home internet, hot spots, cellular enabled devices, public wifi and mobile public wifi services. And again we're targeting those vulnerable populations of people who are living in poverty, maybe have chronic health conditions or no internet access."

Husted says districts can get the funds for purchases dating back to July 1. Districts can find special pricing that's been offered by a dozen companies for these purchases at the state purchasing website.