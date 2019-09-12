School District Report Card Grades Go Up, Slightly

By 40 minutes ago
  • photo of the Ohio Board of Education
    State education leaders say the report cards show signs of improvement.
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

School districts all around Ohio are taking a close look at their new report cards. The state-issued analysis includes an overall letter grade for each district.

Seven of the state's eight big urban districts improved from an "F" to a "D." That includes Dayton, which was in danger of a potential state takeover.

State Schools Superintendent Paolo DeMaria says the numbers show steady growth in achievement all around the state. "Not to be satisfied with a 'D,' but the sense I get from all of us is that they're going to leverage this momentum and continue working really aggressively to drive greater improvement."

However, several groups continued their criticism of the letter grade system calling it arbitrary and misleading.

DeMaria says the report cards can tell part of the story but encourages people to reach out to district leaders to learn more about what their schools are doing that can't be measured through these grades.

Tags: 
education
Dayton school district
Paolo DeMaria
Ohio School Districts

Related Content

10 Education Stories You May Have Missed This Summer

By Sep 4, 2018

NPR's weekly education roundup is back after a short hiatus. This edition features a longer list to catch you up on the news you may have missed over the long, hot summer.

1. Student loan ombudsman resigns, and slams the door

State Budget Changes More Ohio High School Graduation Requirements

By Jul 17, 2019
photo of a school hallway
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s high school graduation requirements are changing, with a new set of recommendations for incoming freshmen made by a group of businesses, a charter schools organization and some public schools. And the law that allows the state to take over academically distressed school districts was put on hold. Both of those provisions are in the new two-year state budget approved by lawmakers.

Education Advocacy Groups Want to Simplify School Report Cards

By Ashton Marra Dec 7, 2017
photo of report card
SHUTTERSTOCK

Two national education advocacy groups say Ohio could be doing better when it comes to its annual school report cards. Both groups say they’re too complicated.

 

In its review, the Data Quality Campaign says Ohio’s school report cards are written at a college reading level. And for the group's policy director, Brennan Parton, that’s a problem.