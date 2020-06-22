Salvation Army Sets Up Fund for Pandemic Mortgage Relief

The Salvation Army in Summit County has set up a fund to help families avoid losing their homes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s setting aside a pool of $50,000 to draw on to cover a monthly mortgage payment.

Spokesman Major Steven Stoops says while there are federal programs to provide rent assistance, there’s nothing comparable to help with mortgages.

Stoops on helping people not lose their homes

“There wasn’t anything for that home owner that is lower-middle class or just struggling, but loving that they have their own home," Stoops said.

"And we don’t want them to lose their asset over a late payment or inability to make a payment, and so that’s why we’ve started the program.”

In order to be eligible for a one-time grant, Summit County residents must be behind in mortgage payments and employed all of last year but laid off due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Salvation Army hopes to provide assistance to 25 families.