Ryan Releases a Spotify Album of Policy Ideas

Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH 13) is trying something different in his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. He's released a recording of his policies in a streaming album. Called "A New and Better Agenda" the 10-tracks cover gun control, education, healthcare, college affordability and more. The album can be streamed on Spotify.

More than 150 people have given it a listen from New York City, Washington, Chicago, Cleveland and Philadelphia. Ryan is the first politician to use a music streaming service to campaign.

Kent State Journalism Professor Chance York specializes in political communication.

Prof. Chance York says a Spotify album is an interesting idea, but not likely to provide a strong campaign boost for Tim Ryan.

"I see it as a logical extension of using any available platform through the internet that you have and I would assume that the Ryan campaign has looked into the demographics and psychographics of Spotify and have concluded that that’s a reasonable outlet to reach primary voters."

York says this album won’t hurt Ryan in the election, but he doubts that it will give him the substantial boost that he needs. Ryan failed to qualify for a spot on the next Democratic debate stage Oct. 15 at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.