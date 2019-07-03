Ryan Critical of President's July 4th Event

Northeast Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan calls the president’s plans for the 4th of July an irresponsible waste of taxpayer dollars.

Ryan says July 4th is a day to celebrate our nation’s history, but he says the president will make this event all about himself.

Ryan thinks the President's "Salute to America" is a waste of taxpayer money.

“The best leaders, as far as whether you’re a business or a church or a politician, are the leaders who don’t make it about them. Who make it about the people they’re supposed to be serving. A level of servant leadership and, you know, the president has to always make it about himself and has to always be the center of attention.”

Ryan has attended previous July 4th celebrations in the capitol. He says he’s all for celebrating the country, but if the president wants a big show he should pay for it himself.