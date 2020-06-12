Rock Hall Reopens Monday with New Safety Measures and Extended Stay for 'Play It Loud' Exhibit

  • photo of Rory Gallagher Stratocaster
    Rory Gallagher's 1961 Fender Stratocaster is on display as part of the Rock Hall's 'Play It Loud' exhibit, which has been extended through December due to the museum's three-month coronavirus closure.
    FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is reopening to the public on Monday, June 15.

Fans will now be asked to maintain social distancing at the Rock Hall.  Officials want everyone to stay “at least two Fender Stratocasters apart.” That's the iconic guitar played by numerous musicians, including Rory Gallagher. The Irish bluesman's 1961 Stratocaster is on display as part of the "Play It Loud" exhibit, which was originally slated to close this summer. But because the museum has been closed for three months, the exhibit will be held over until December by arrangement with organizers at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Visitors can expect other safety precautions such as temperature checks, advance online tickets and required mask-wearing. There will also be special hours set aside for vulnerable fans and teachers.

Before opening Monday, the Rock Hall will offer free admission on Sunday as a "thank you" for healthcare workers.

