Rock Hall Celebrates Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week

  • photo of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
    The Rock Hall will celebrate the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement week.
In honor of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement week, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has created an exhibit that spotlights the connection between rock and football.

The exhibit includes football memorabilia like the helmet Roger Daltrey of the Who wore on the cover of the “Odds and Sods” album.

Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris said rock and football have always had a connection.

“I think that the connections are that these are gatherings for people that are all sort of there to celebrate the same thing, and it’s become so intertwined, sports and entertainment. Where you’re seeing rock’n’roll in the stadiums, in the arenas, but also it’s part of the game-time experience and my guess is most football fans can tell you who played the halftime show at the Super bowl or who’s playing the theme song to Monday Night Football,” Morris said.

As part of the exhibit, the Rock Hall also asked this year’s inductees to name their favorite musicians.

Harris expects nearly five thousand visitors at the Rock Hall during enshrinement week.

Pro Football Hall of Fame
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Greg Harris

