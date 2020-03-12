Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Postpones 2020 Induction Ceremony

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is postponing its 2020 inductions amid concerns over Coronavirus.

The ceremony had been slated to take place May 2 in Cleveland. Ticket holders will still be able to attend once a new date is set. An email is being sent to outline the procedures for refunds.

Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris says, in the meantime, fans can connect with the past 35 years' worth of inductees through a new website.

“You can see Public Enemy’s induction and see photos of Chuck D and see his actual speech. You can see [Bruce] Springsteen inducting others – inducting Jackson Browne [and] performing – and everything is rooted on, ‘how do they connect to this museum, as opposed to their general Wikipedia biography?’”

Harris adds the museum itself will remain open. He says they will be using the American Alliance of Museums’ protocols for cleaning and keeping the building safe for visitors.

But with the news that Ohio’s schools will close for three weeks, Harris says they have canceled their numerous education programs.

“If you’re a teacher, you can go online to a place called Rock Hall Edu and get curriculum materials. Look at it; get some things for your classroom. When you come back in April you can be the coolest teacher in the school by showing rock and roll to your kids.”

This year’s class includes Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, and Nine Inch Nails, from Cleveland. An exhibit on this year’s class will open in late April and stay up until 2021.